Taylor Swift's Wedding Bouquet Caught By KC Chiefs Player's Sister

Taylor Swift's bouquet toss has a winner ... and it stayed in the Chiefs family.

We've learned the lucky guest who walked away with Taylor's bouquet was Ashley Smith -- the older sister of Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, one of Travis Kelce's longtime teammates and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Ashley shared the happy moment on social media Sunday ... revealing she somehow wound up with the bouquet and joking that she's taking it as a sign of good luck in love. She also congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated what looked like one unforgettable night.

The bouquet catch is just the latest detail to emerge from the wedding weekend since Taylor and Travis officially said "I do."

As TMZ previously reported, the couple exchanged handwritten vows -- with Taylor even singing part of hers -- leaving Travis overcome with emotion during the ceremony. We also revealed that Adam Sandler officiated and delivering a heartfelt service with plenty of laughs.

Between the emotional ceremony, surprise reception gifts and now the bouquet reveal ... the wedding keeps delivering memorable moments even after the last dance.