Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Wrote Their Own 'Intimate' Vows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure their Madison Square Garden wedding was as "intimate" as possible ... even reportedly writing their own vows in "little books!"

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The sweet tidbit was revealed by "Good Morning America" hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan Saturday morning ... who gushed over how the couple transformed such an enormous arena into a romantic wedding venue for their long list of A-list friends and family.

And the fomo hits again 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/QjbQjuOsT8 @tayvishazetoo

George shared a similar review Friday night, calling the vows "everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

Taylor and Travis announced they were officially married by sharing the exciting news on the screens outside Madison Square Garden ... and then welcomed guests to a fun reception that sources told TMZ seemed like a "Wizard of Oz" meets "Alice in Wonderland" vibe.

We were also told the newlyweds served food from the exclusive Zero Bond club, and Robin confirmed our suspicions that Stevie Knicks took the stage for a performance.