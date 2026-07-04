Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Wrote Their Own 'Intimate' Vows
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce WEDDING VOWS (TAYLOR'S VERSION)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure their Madison Square Garden wedding was as "intimate" as possible ... even reportedly writing their own vows in "little books!"
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The sweet tidbit was revealed by "Good Morning America" hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan Saturday morning ... who gushed over how the couple transformed such an enormous arena into a romantic wedding venue for their long list of A-list friends and family.
And the fomo hits again 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/QjbQjuOsT8 @tayvishazetoo
George shared a similar review Friday night, calling the vows "everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."
Taylor and Travis announced they were officially married by sharing the exciting news on the screens outside Madison Square Garden ... and then welcomed guests to a fun reception that sources told TMZ seemed like a "Wizard of Oz" meets "Alice in Wonderland" vibe.
We were also told the newlyweds served food from the exclusive Zero Bond club, and Robin confirmed our suspicions that Stevie Knicks took the stage for a performance.
Other celebrity guests included Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper -- who can be seen heading to the venue above -- Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, and Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner ... and so many more.
Oh, and Lena Dunham, who reportedly made a NSFW joke about football players in her speech!