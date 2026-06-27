Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw Reportedly Performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert ... with some A-list guests reportedly scheduled to jump on the stage for some performances.

Taylor's longtime pals Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are slated to sing some songs at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where Tay and Travis will be saying their "I do's" next weekend, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, sources tell TMZ Paul McCartney's name has also been mentioned as a third potential performer.

All the names make complete sense -- the pop superstar's debut single from 2006 is "Tim McGraw," and the pair have been friends for a long time, even taking the stage together several times over the years.

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And, we know Taylor is super tight with both Stevie and Paul. TS and the Fleetwood Mac singer most notably shared the stage at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, while she hopped on stage with the Beatles alum at the "Saturday Night Live" 40th anniversary afterparty in February 2015.

And, rumors swirled that TS dropped a hint Stevie would be a guest of honor at their wedding when she wore a "Stevie Knicks" shirt to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where she rooted on the Knicks.

TMZ broke the exciting news -- Taylor and Travis will hold a wedding celebration with around 1,000 people invited to Madison Square Garden to take part in their special day. The big shindig is expected to go down on July 3rd, with a more intimate gathering held on June 2 ... which is reportedly going to be a rehearsal dinner.

We've also uncovered some of the lucky guest list -- Sombr, Benson Boone, and Karlie Kloss -- along with some non-famous faces, including some folks the bride and groom-to-be have only met a handful of times!