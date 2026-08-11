Influencer Damon Darling Says He Will Stay Away from Walmart After Ban

Play video content Video: Influencer Damon Darling Says He'll Avoid Walmart After Ban TMZ.com

Influencer Damon Darling says he's going to stop filming wholesome content at Walmart after being kicked out of a store in Ohio ... and he thinks some of his older videos are to blame.

Damon joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to discuss the context behind the video he posted, showing a Walmart employee asking him to leave the store, claiming he is trespassing as he attempts to buy random customers' groceries.

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To new viewers, it appears confusing as to why Walmart would exile Damon for attempting to do a good deed ... however, according to videos he's posted in the past, he seemed to cause many issues with the store before.

In recent years, Darling shared videos of himself performing skits inside his local Walmart ... throwing items, pretending to fall in front of customers, and even pouring milk all over his body.

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A Walmart spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We deeply care about our associates and customers. Mr. Darling has repeatedly violated our policies through disruptive behavior and trespassing, unrelated to any charitable giving."

Damon says his content has evolved over the years ... and now he's all about positivity ... but if Walmart doesn't want him there, he won't cause a problem.

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No word where Damon will turn next ... but he says he'll figure out another avenue.