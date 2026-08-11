Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian Cause of Death Revealed

Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian died from a gunshot wound to the head ... and his death has been ruled a suicide.

TMZ has obtained the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner's summary report, which lists the gunshot wound as Christian's cause of death. No other contributing conditions are listed.

Play video content Video: Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian Found Dead KOCO-TV

As we reported ... Christian was found dead inside his 2024 gray Ram pickup truck at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area in Beckham County on April 30.

Christian was last seen in Sayre, Oklahoma on April 28 and reported missing the next day. His body was found after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation joined the search.

Christian's daughter, Brooklyn, said at the time to News 9 the family was unsure what had happened ... describing her father as someone who wanted nothing more than to provide for and protect his family.

Christian was running in the Republican primary for Oklahoma State Senate District 38 and was one of three candidates in the race.

He was 54.