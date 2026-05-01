Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian Found Dead 2 Days After He Was Last Seen

Oklahoma Senate candidate Barry Christian has been found dead in his vehicle 2 days after he was reported missing.

The politician was located in his car at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area in Beckham County on Thursday at approximately 9:45 AM local time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced.

He was last seen in Sayre, Oklahoma on April 28, and the Sayre Police Department (SPD) received a report he was missing on April 29. He was inside his 2024 gray Ram pickup truck when he was found, local outlet KOCO reported.

A cause of death has not yet been released. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Christian’s youngest daughter told News 9 he "wanted nothing more than to provide and protect his family" and "he lived only for his kids."

His daughter, Brooklyn, said the family is "not sure of everything that happened" and asked people to keep the family in their prayers. She also thanked all who assisted in the search efforts.

Christian was running in the Republican primary for District 38 of the Oklahoma State Senate. He was one of 3 candidates.

He was 54.