Celeste Rivas' Family Reacts to Horrific Details of Her Death

Celeste Rivas' family will not make any more public statements after learning of the horrific details surrounding her tragic death ... their family attorney said in a statement Thursday.

Patrick Steinfeld tells TMZ ... on Wednesday, he had to inform the Rivas family about the horrific allegations made against D4vd -- including that he allegedly "stood by while she bled out" and later used a chainsaw to cut off her limbs.

Steinfeld says speaking to the family about such macabre allegations is the hardest thing he's had to do in 37 years as a lawyer ... and it's affected the family so much that they've decided against their original idea of speaking publicly throughout the criminal process.

He says, "In light of the gruesome details emerging almost daily, the family has decided not to make any statements now or in the future. There are no words to express the indescribable pain the family is experiencing right now. They still have bills to pay and jobs they go to every day. All they want is time to grieve and heal. Please grant the Rivas Hernandez family grace and compassion.”

He does note the family fully supports L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman ... who has not yet stated if his office will seek the death penalty against David Burke -- AKA D4vd.

As you know ... D4vd was arrested earlier this month and charged with the first-degree murder of Rivas. In court documents filed Wednesday, prosecutors laid out the case against the star.

Proseuctors claim D4vd ordered a shovel and multiple chainsaws to be delivered to his house ... before they say he traveled up to Santa Barbara to get rid of the evidence of his crime.

Rivas -- who was just 14 years old -- was found dead in the back of D4vd's Tesla in September.