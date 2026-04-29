D4vd Bought Two Chainsaws, Shovel After Killing Celeste Rivas, Prosecutors Claim

D4vd went on Amazon and purchased a couple chainsaws after he stabbed Celeste Rivas and stood by while she bled out ... this according to prosecutors in the case.

According to new docs, filed by prosecutors, investigators claim the singer stabbed Rivas to death at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025 after ordering a Uber to bring the 14-year-old all the way from her family's home in Lake Elsinore, CA.

Once she was there, prosecutors allege D4vd stabbed Celeste to death -- and, the next day, ordered a shovel from Home Depot which was delivered to his home through Postmates.

About a week later, on May 1, they allege he purchased two chainsaws from Amazon -- also delivered to his home -- and 4 days later, followed up by buying a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags and a blue inflatable pool.

They claim D4vd made the purchases under the fake name "Victoria Mendez."

The star allegedly placed Rivas' body into the blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling all over the garage floor. Prosecutors say he then used the chainsaw, and possibly other tools, to cut off her limbs with gruesome detail.

Prosecutors claim D4vd amputated the ring and pinky fingers on Celeste's left hand because she had a tattoo of his name on her ring finger ... which has not been recovered.

When detectives searched D4vd's rental home in September 2025, authorities say they found "evidence consistent with the dismemberment of the victim’s body in the inflatable pool, which contained multiple linear cuts. Several biological samples, which tested positive for blood, were collected within the garage area."

The Medical Examiner's report noted there were blue plastic fragments -- consistent with the blue pool material, according to prosecutors -- found embedded in Celeste's body parts.

As for when D4vd and Rivas met ... prosecutors claim it was way back in 2022, when she was just 11 years old. The docs say their sexual relationship began in November 2023 when she was 13 and he was 18.

Prosecutors also say it's clear when D4vd knew she was a minor. Celeste's family first reported her missing in February and April 2024 -- and, according to docs, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies called D4vd on Feb. 17 after finding his number in Celeste's phone records ... and he claimed he had last spoken to her on Feb. 13 or 14, but also said he didn't know she was a minor or missing. They say Celeste returned home 2 days later, and her parents took her phone.

Although he's now aware she's underage, prosecutors say D4vd got back in contact with Celeste by paying a student in her class $1000 to deliver a cellphone D4vd had purchased for her.

As you know ... Rivas' body was found in the back of D4vd's Tesla back in September, and prosecutors say surveillance video confirms the singer was the last person to drive the vehicle on July 29, 2025 ... before he left to begin his tour.