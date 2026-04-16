D4vd Arrested For the Murder of Celeste Rivas

D4vd is in police custody after being arrested for the murder of 14-year-old girl Celeste Rivas.

The singer was arrested Tuesday ... according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cops say detectives from LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division made the arrest and D4vd is being held without bail.

Our sources tell us he was arrested at the L.A. home where he’s been staying.

The L.A. County Distrct Attorney tells TMZ … Our office is aware of the arrest of David Anthony Burke by the Los Angeles Police Department. The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, at which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges. At this time, additional information is not available. We will share an update on Monday once a filing decision has been made.

D4vd's arrest comes over 7 months after Celeste's body was found decomposing in his Tesla.

The body was discovered way back in September 2025, when D4vd was in the middle of a tour ... and he quickly scrapped his remaining shows and receded from public view.

Play video content Video: Grand Jury Expected to Indict D4vd in Celeste Rivas Murder Case | TMZ Live TMZ.com

As the death investigation played out, our law enforcement sources told us the LAPD considered D4vd a suspect ... and in November, a grand jury was convened ... with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman presenting the case.

D4vd's arrest comes after the grand jury heard testimony from multiple witnesses in his orbit ... including his day-to-day manager, Robert Morgenroth, and his close friend, streamer Neo Langston.

LAPD sources have told TMZ ... D4vd made a mysterious trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the middle of the night last Spring, and they believe that is somehow connected to Celeste's disappearance.

Play video content Video: Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas During Live Stream

Authorities believe D4vd, who is now 21, had a relationship with Celeste, who was 14 when her body was found.

Celeste's funeral was held Oct. 6 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary in Rowland Heights, California, where family and friends said their last goodbyes.

D4vd's Tesla had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for a few days before it was towed to a Hollywood impound lot Sept. 5 ... and on Sept. 8 cops found the body after getting reports of a foul odor coming from the car.

As we said, Rivas' body was decomposed, and she was wearing black leggings and a tube top, plus two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W."

Authorities said she had a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters "Shhh..." and David has the same ink on his right index finger.

Police have not revealed who was driving the Tesla before it was found abandoned and impounded. The Tesla had not been reported stolen.

The girl's mom told us her daughter went missing in April 2024 and had a boyfriend named David.