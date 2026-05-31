Comedian Norman Freeman Says He Was In Scary Car Wreck, Shares Photos

Comedian Norman Freeman looks like he's lucky to be alive following a frightening car wreck he was involved in ... and the photos are terrifying.

Norman announced Sunday he was in a car crash a couple days ago where he got hit by not only an SUV, but also an 18-wheeler.

The comedian and makeup artist shared photos of the wreck ... and there's a Mercedes-Benz that's completely mangled as its being towed onto a truck bed. Unclear if this is the car Norman was in, or the SUV that hit him.

Reflecting on the apparent brush with death, Norman says ... "I wasn’t gonna post this, but I’m extremely grateful! I got hit by an SUV and an 18 wheeler a couple days ago! Thank GOD I survived 🙌🏽 and I wasn’t at fault!"