'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Settles Hit-and-Run Lawsuit

Actress Kim Delaney is putting that hit-and-run lawsuit behind her -- in the rearview, if you will -- because she’s settling, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... the "NYPD Blue" star settled this week with Dzhamal Badalov -- the man who claims she sent him flying after slamming her car into his motorcycle back in 2022.

Badalov alleges he was stopped at a red light when Kim rammed him. He says she tried to drive off, but was initially stopped by bystanders.

He says she then hopped on the phone with someone who told her to flee ... and that’s when she took off for real.

Dzhamal said the actress appeared intoxicated ... alleging witnesses saw her driving erratically and swerving in and out of lanes.

But KD insists she wasn’t drunk, telling a judge earlier this year that she dipped because her “perceived celebrity status” put her in danger.