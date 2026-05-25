'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Settles Hit-and-Run Lawsuit
Kim Delaney Lawsuit in the Rearview ... Settles in Alleged Hit-and-Run
Actress Kim Delaney is putting that hit-and-run lawsuit behind her -- in the rearview, if you will -- because she’s settling, TMZ has learned.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... the "NYPD Blue" star settled this week with Dzhamal Badalov -- the man who claims she sent him flying after slamming her car into his motorcycle back in 2022.
Badalov alleges he was stopped at a red light when Kim rammed him. He says she tried to drive off, but was initially stopped by bystanders.
He says she then hopped on the phone with someone who told her to flee ... and that’s when she took off for real.
Dzhamal said the actress appeared intoxicated ... alleging witnesses saw her driving erratically and swerving in and out of lanes.
But KD insists she wasn’t drunk, telling a judge earlier this year that she dipped because her “perceived celebrity status” put her in danger.
Court docs say the settlement is unconditional ... meaning a request for dismissal needs to be filed within 45 days of the May 19 settlement for the whole thing to be officially donezo. Kim’s scheduled for a final status conference on June 2.