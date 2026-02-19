Kim Delaney Tells Judge She Left Scene of Crash Because She's Too Famous

"NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney denies she was wasted when she crashed into a motorcycle ... and told a judge she left the scene because she’s too famous, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs filed by Kim, the actress claims she was not drunk when she fled the scene of a 2022 car crash.

The actress admitted she was involved in a car accident where she rear-ended a man named Dzhamal Badalov.

Dzhamal is suing Kim for unspecified damages, claiming Kim was intoxicated when she hit him and rushed off before cops arrived.

In her new filing, Kim scoffed at the suggestions but did say she left before law enforcement arrived because she feared for her safety.

The entertainer alleged that she was surrounded by several people and had a “previous history of personal assault in this neighborhood.”

Kim also said she is an actress who has “appeared in television series and movies, and is additionally fearful of any retribution or attack based on her perceived celebrity status.”

In court docs, Dzhamal claimed Kim was driving erratically before the crash. He said she reeked of alcohol and left the scene after trying to offer him money not to call the police.

Kim denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed the accident was caused by third parties outside her control.