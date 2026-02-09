James Pearce Jr. Allegedly Hit Cop With Car While Evading During Rickea Jackson Dispute

James Pearce Jr. "intentionally" hit an officer with his Lamborghini while evading law enforcement after an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA star Rickea Jackson, according to police docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Jackson told police she and Pearce Jr. recently ended a three-year relationship, saying she blocked the 23-year-old’s number to stop further contact, but it didn't work. Rickea told police James used an alternate phone to continue contacting her.

On February 7 -- as she was leaving an apartment complex -- Jackson noticed Pearce Jr.'s Lambo SUV behind her ... and attempted to get away. While at a red light, she says he approached her vehicle and attempted to open the door.

The L.A. Sparks forward told cops she then drove toward the Doral City Police Department, but Pearce Jr. wasn't deterred, 'cause cops write in the report that he “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle.”

After getting away, the Falcons linebacker cut her off again -- and crashed head-on with her vehicle.

Moments later, cops arrived on scene, drew their weapons, and started giving Pearce Jr. verbal commands, which they say Pearce Jr. ignored. An officer attempted to open the door, but Pearce Jr. locked it.

Cops attempted to open the door a second time, but Pearce drove away, with the report stating he struck an officer “in the area of his left knee intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

Following a brief pursuit, James crashed his car and took off on foot. Officers eventually caught up with the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, but he began resisting “by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him.”

He was eventually taken into custody … and booked on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police.

Pearce Jr. made his first court appearance Sunday from his jail cell in Miami, where bond was set at $20,500. A stay-away order was also issued.