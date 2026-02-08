Super Bowl LX Streaker Hit With Trespassing Charge After Storming Field

The Super Bowl LX action was halted after a fan went rogue and streaked the field during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he's been hit with two charges for the incident.

According to a spokesman for the Santa Clara Police Department, the man who ran across the field was charged with trespassing -- a misdemeanor -- as well as a field intrusion charge.

It all went down when a fan took his top off and hit the field with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. Clips online showed the individual had a message written on his body.

Security gave chase ... and eventually got an assist from Patriots rookie Kyle Williams -- before the streaker slid at about the 10-yard line.

The spokesman also added that another person stormed the field ... and was hit with the same charges.

It all served as the backdrop for a dominant performance by the Seattle Seahawks, who came out on top and won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The game served as a rematch from the epic showdown in 2015 -- which saw New England come out on top.

Kenneth Walker ended up taking home SB MVP Honors from the day ... finishing the day with 27 carries for 135 yards.