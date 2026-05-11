Flavor Flav Says U.S. Women's Hockey Getting Key to Las Vegas During She Got Game Weekend

Flavor Flav tells TMZ Sports the "She Got Game" weekend will be so epic, the U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey team will leave Las Vegas with keys to the city!!

We caught up with the rap legend at LAX this week ... and he said the July extravaganza already features plenty of entertainment, food, drinks, etc. ... but they're going one step further with top honors from the city.

Flav took a jab at their men's counterparts as he raved about the bash ... saying while they went to President Trump's White House, known for giving McDonald's to champions, the ladies will be chowing down on steak and lobster.

Flav -- an advocate for women's sports -- told the gold-medal winners he would pull out all the stops for them after the Milan Cortina Olympics ... and they replied with a resounding "hell yes."

He previously told us, people in Vegas were lining up to host the champs ... and they have a full slate of activities.

Now, it sounds like they have a trip to City Hall on the agenda.