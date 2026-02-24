Jack Hughes Downplays Trump Phone Call Controversy, Defends Women’s Team

Team USA’s toothless hero Jack Hughes is making it clear there's nothing but love between the men's and women's gold medal-winning squads ... saying any backlash being thrown around is the result of haters hating.

Fresh off burying the game-winner at the 2026 Winter Olympics -- while bleeding and missing two front teeth -- Hughes told the Daily Mail the D.C. invite from President Donald Trump is nothing but an honor.

🚨BREAKING: Reporter ask Team USA hockey star Jack Hughes “Are you excited to go to the White House to meeting Trump?”



“Yeah we’re excited!”



"Everything is so political. We're athletes, we're proud to represent the US. And when you get the chance to go the White House to meet…

“We’re so proud to represent the U.S.,” Hughes said as the team partied in Miami. “When you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic."

"No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go!”

Trump extended the invite during a postgame call set up by FBI Director Kash Patel … even joking he’d “be impeached” if he didn’t invite the women’s team too. Some of the guys could be heard shouting, “We’re in!”

The U.S. women’s squad ultimately declined due to prior academic and professional commitments … saying they were honored but couldn’t make it -- and the internet immediately turned it into a political firestorm.

Hughes isn’t having it.

“People are so negative out there,” he said. “They’re just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

He also shot down any talk of friction between the teams … saying the men and women were celebrating together at 3:30 AM in the Olympic Village cafeteria after the gold-medal win -- and the men's locker room has nothing but respect for the women's roster.

Flavor Flav is offering the U.S. women a Vegas-style victory party instead, posting on Bluesky that he’ll host them with “nice dinners and shows and good times” and even try to line up hotel and airline sponsors to “celebrate these women for real for real.”