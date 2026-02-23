Dr. Jason Auerbach Reveals What Work Jack Hughes Needs After Tooth Knocked Out

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ice hockey star Jack Hughes turned the ice red before he turned it gold -- flashing a blood-soaked, tooth-jacked grin after burying Team USA’s crowning goal ... but one top doc says that smile might need a whole lot more than a victory lap to recover!

Dr. Jason Auerbach -- board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon for the New Jersey Devils -- broke it down for us on "TMZ Live" Monday, telling us the 24-year-old looks like he fractured his left front tooth, possibly shoved another out of place, and may have even rattled his upper jaw. Ouch.

Watch the clip -- the doc goes full dental dictionary on us, spelling out how Hughes is probably staring down serious restorative work, starting with a quick temporary fix while swelling peaks in the first 48 hours.

As for the full smile comeback? Could take weeks -- longer if surgery's in play. For the full bite-by-bite breakdown, hear it straight from Dr. Auerbach.

Meanwhile, Jack shrugged the injury off to reporters Monday ... saying in hockey, losing a tooth happens. He did acknowledge he was disappointed when he felt a tooth was missing, but no panic here. He says he’ll get it fixed -- because that gold-medal grin is coming back.