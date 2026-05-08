Olivia Culpo Says She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian McCaffrey

We're Going For Two!!!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are going for two ... they just announced she's pregnant with their second child, a little over 9 months after giving birth to their first.

The model and the NFL star shared the happy news Friday on social media ... with an Instagram carousel featuring snaps from a pregnancy reveal photo shoot.

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In the photos, Olivia and Christian are out in nature with their 9-month-old daughter, Colette, and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles ... dressed in all white on a white blanket with a basket full of apples and some ultrasound images of their baby.

The post, shared on Olivia's 34th birthday, shows her caressing her baby bump, kissing Christian and feeding Colette from a baby bottle.

Olivia captioned the post ... "Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹."

No word on a due date or if they're expecting a girl or a boy ... but we did peep fellow 'Niner Kyle Juszczyk possibly hinting at his team mate being a back-to-back girl dad champ.

Olivia, former Miss Universe, and Christian, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, welcomed their first child together back in July ... about a year after getting hitched in June 2024 in a Rhode Island wedding.