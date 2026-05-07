'Unexpected' Stars Bella Vaughn & Hunter Johnson Engaged at 16 and 14

Yeah, you read that right ... Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson from TLC's "Unexpected" are engaged -- and they're only 16 and 14 years old, respectively.

If you don't know ... "Unexpected" is a reality show that follows teen pregnancies and parenthood, which means -- you guessed it -- the young teens have a baby of their own.

Get this ... Hunter was only 12 when Bella got pregnant with their son, Wes.

Just to really put things in perspective, Bella gave birth to Wes on the season that's currently airing -- she was 15 at the time -- all while Hunter was fighting not to fail the 8th grade.

So, of course the natural next step for them was to get engaged.

Bella announced Wednesday that Hunter had popped the question ... posting a pic of a new engagement ring on the finger where her promise ring used to be.

The text on the slideshow reads ... "now the best thing about my left hand... is a ring on it from the right man."