TLC 'Unexpected' Star's Mom Falen Vaughn Will Fight Arrest Charges

"Unexpected" star Bella Vaughn's mom Falen has broken her silence after being arrested this week in Arkansas ... and it sounds like she's ready to fight the charges.

Kevin Hickey, Falen's lawyer, tells TMZ ... his client denies any wrongdoing ... and she plans to plead not guilty when she is scheduled to appear in court.

As we reported, FV was arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct and disrupting governmental operations. Both charges are misdemeanors.

According to a police report cited by US Weekly, officers said Falen did not follow their commands and became aggressive when they responded to a dispute in which she was allegedly involved.

Hickey tells us ... Falen was at the scene to help her daughter and grandson ... and now she looks forward to proving she's innocent of the charges.