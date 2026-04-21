TLC 'Unexpected' Star's Mom Falen Vaughn Arrested in Arkansas

"Unexpected" star Bella Vaughn's mom has been arrested in Arkansas ... and she got popped on a couple of charges.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Falen Vaughn was arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct and disrupting governmental operations. Both charges are misdemeanors.

We're still trying to get more about what led to her arrest ... but we do know Falen was booked in the Crawford County Jail yesterday and has since been released.

As fans know ... Falen is the mother of Bella on "Unexpected" and often appears on the reality show about teen pregnancy.

She is due in court June 8.