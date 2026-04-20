D4vd Mugshot Released After Arrest In Celeste Rivas Murder Case

Here's the booking photo D4vd snapped after being taken to jail following his arrest in the Celeste Rivas murder case.

The mug shot was shown to the media Monday before prosecutors and cops held a press conference to talk about the case.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

D4vd was arrested Thursday afternoon ... over 7 months after Celeste's decomposing body was found in the trunk of his Tesla.

LAPD made the arrest and presented the case Monday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney to file charges.

As we discussed on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, Mark Geragos says he's spoken with folks high up in the D.A.'s Office who said they were NOT ready to charge D4vd, but the LAPD was sick of waiting, believing there was more than enough evidence, and took the law into their own hands.