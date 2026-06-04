'Alaskan Bush People' Alum Matt Brown's Ex Begged Him to Get Help Before His Death

Matt Brown's ex-girlfriend spent months trying to help him through his personal struggles before he took his own life ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the former "Alaskan Bush People" star's ex did everything she could to support him as he battled personal issues.

We're told she repeatedly urged Matt to seek professional help and believed he needed support beyond their relationship, feeling she could no longer be his only source of strength during his darkest moments.

Despite the breakup, our sources say she still cared deeply about Matt and hoped they could eventually make the relationship work. We're told she remained committed to his well-being and wanted to see him get the help he needed.

Our sources stress the breakup was not her fault. We're told she was "all for him" and spent a long time trying to help him navigate his struggles, but ultimately felt she needed help supporting him.

People close to Matt also viewed the girlfriend as a positive influence in his life, according to sources. We're told many considered her "a blessing" during a difficult chapter and described her as sweet, quiet, patient, and extremely supportive of Matt.

As TMZ previously reported ... according to the Okanogan County Coroner, Matt died by suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head. His autopsy found he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his death, and noted subsequent immersion in the Okanogan River as a contributing factor.

Matt's family was devastated by the loss. Though he had been estranged from relatives for several years amid erratic behavior, they said they never stopped hoping he would heal and find peace.