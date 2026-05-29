'Alaskan Bush People' Matt Brown Feared Dead by Family Amid Police Search For Unidentified Male

Play video content Video: Bear Brown Expresses Fear About Fate of Brother Matt Brown

Matt Brown of "Alaskan Bush People" fame is feared dead by his family -- as police where he lives in Washington state are searching for an unidentified male.

Matt's brother, Bear Brown, posted a TikTok video on Thursday, expressing fears that Matt may have taken his life.

In his TikTok video, Bear said witnesses said Matt was seen around a river and, at some point, was floating in the water. He said that he could not confirm the information, but all the signs point to it possibly being him.

Bear did note that he never thought Matt would take his own life ... before appearing to choke up on camera.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office told TMZ ... someone called 911 on Wednesday to report that a man was sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River just south of the city of Oroville, WA.

The caller looked away for a moment, then heard a sound and turned back around to see the man lying face down in the river and being swept away by the current.

We're told police, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to the scene and searched the area, but they could not find the body. The Sheriff's Office tells us that as of Friday morning no body has been found and the search will resume when the weather improves.

Last week, Matt posted a YouTube video of himself allegedly intoxicated as he wandered around naked with what appeared to be a gun in a public park in Washington state.

We broke the story ... family sources told us they cut off all communication with Matt five years ago due to his erratic behavior.

The Brown family was featured in "The Alaskan Bush People" for 14 seasons on the Discovery Channel. The reality show followed the family living in isolation in a remote section of Alaska, with its final show airing in 2022.