TV Actor Stewart McLean's Missing Person Case Now Being Investigated as a Possible Homicide, Cops Say

What started as a missing person’s case for TV actor Stewart McLean is now being investigated as a possible homicide ... according to police.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police have announced they’re transitioning the Canadian actor’s ongoing missing person case into a homicide investigation, which will be led by their Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Squamish RCMP says they got a report Monday that Stewart was missing and was last seen at his home in Lions Bay on May 15. And after looking into his disappearance, authorities say they now believe McLean was the victim of a homicide.

The authorities didn’t elaborate on the evidence that pointed them towards a homicide but noted the IHIT took over on Wednesday. They say they're also working with the Integrated Forensic Identification Service.