Ray J Trains With Chuck Liddell, Rampage Jackson Before MMA Fight

Play video content Video: Ray J Trains With Chuck Liddell Before MMA Fight

Ray J is learning from the best as he prepares for his upcoming MMA fight against Supa Hot Fire ... because we have video of him training with MMA icons Chuck Liddell and Rampage Jackson.

"The Iceman" -- with an impressive 21-9 record -- got to teach the singer a thing or two about what he'll be in for inside the ring. They swapped the octagon for a dining room, but no worries -- the training looked just as effective.

In the fight prep footage, obtained by TMZ, Ray J looks super locked in ... working up a sweat and picking the brains of two icons who've spent years destroying people professionally.

Ray J posed for photos with Chuck, the founder of Creators Inc., Andrew Bachman, and Ray's longtime manager, David Weintraub.

Play video content Video: Ray J Trains His Ass Off For MMA Fight After Serious Health Crisis TMZ.com

These were much more serious training sessions than what we've seen out of Ray J so far ... no thick ladies shaking their booties in this video, sorry fellas.

Play video content Video: Ray J Trains With Rampage Jackson Before MMA Fight

From the looks of it, Ray knows this thing is starting to get real! Rampage took things to the mat, and the MMA legend schooled the R&B singer through grappling techniques and defensive positioning ... clearly trying to make sure the entertainer doesn’t get embarrassed once fight night arrives.

Play video content Video: Ray J Chops It Up With Mike Tyson Ahead of MMA Fight

Ray also got some advice from the legendary Mike Tyson.