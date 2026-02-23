Ray J's Los Angeles Home Swarmed by Cops After Domestic Violence Call

Police were called to Ray J's Los Angeles area home over the weekend for an alleged domestic violence incident ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD received a call around 2 AM Saturday for a battery domestic violence report at the residence. We're told the alleged suspect was an ex-partner -- a 30-year-old Persian female wearing yellow.

Our sources say officers responded to the scene to investigate, but when they arrived, neither party involved was willing to speak with cops. According to our sources, without a cooperating victim or witness, officers were unable to move forward and ultimately cleared the scene.

Our sources say no arrests were made, and we're told no police report was taken.

It's unclear who initially contacted cops or what prompted the domestic violence call.

As you know, Ray J has dealt with prior domestic incidents. In November, he was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestreamed argument ... an incident that led to his arrest after police responded. Ray J denied he ever pointed a gun at Princess Love.