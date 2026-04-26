Bravo's 'Summer House' Investigation Complete, Source of Reunion Audio Leak Found

Well, that was fast ... Bravo already found and fired the person who leaked audio from the reunion show.

A Bravo spokesperson tells TMZ ... "An investigation into the recent leak of the Summer House reunion audio has concluded that the audio was an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion. As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken."

We're told there is NO evidence that any members of the cast were involved in recording the leaked audio.

The Bravo rep adds ... "We take these matters seriously and will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution of our content. We are aware that there is additional improperly obtained audio circulating and we caution all parties and platforms to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any unauthorized audio."

A source familiar with the investigation tells TMZ … the person identified as the leak was immediately fired.

As we previously reported ... Bravo launched an investigation after someone leaked audio from Thursday's taping of the "Summer House" reunion.

The audio seemed to show several cast members ripping into Amanda Batula over her relationship with West Wilson ... who's Ciara Miller's ex.