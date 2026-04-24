No One Fired Over 'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak, Despite Speculation

No One Fired For Reunion Audio Leak ... Yet

Social media's speculating that West Wilson was axed for leaking that "Summer House" reunion audio ... but TMZ has debunked the rumor.

Sources tell us ... no one has been fired, as they don’t even have findings yet.

The sources tell TMZ ... "This is a full internal investigation that began only a few hours ago." They tell us it "involves multiple layers of analysis" and "nothing is completed and probably won't be complete today."

Our sources say no one is being ruled out ... with both production and cast under scrutiny. But they tell us they’re confident they’ll identify the source, and the analysis and/or findings will determine who leaked the audio.

The rumored firing comes after the Instagram account @yourmomsarewatching said West was axed "first thing this morning."

The account clarified that they only heard this from one source ... and as we now know it's just not true, according to our sources.

As we previously reported ... Bravo is investigating after someone leaked audio from Thursday's taping of the "Summer House" reunion.

It seems to show several cast members ripping into Amanda Batula over her relationship with West ... who's Ciara Miller's ex.