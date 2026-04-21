West Wilson Addresses Amanda Batula Relationship Timeline

Play video content Video: West Wilson Reveals Timeline of Romance with Amanda Batula Show Me Something

West Wilson is finally speaking out on the "Summer House" drama he and Amanda Batula started by announcing their relationship last month ... and clearing up the timeline.

The reality star appeared on the "Show Me Something" podcast Monday and said he and Amanda got together when everyone was single -- meaning he was no longer with Ciara Miller, and Amanda and Kyle Cooke had called off their marriage. He also said he and Amanda realized things were "maybe a little bit serious" between them in February.

West says he knows they've hurt a lot of people, and he plans on giving "face-to-face" apologies at the upcoming reunion, which Amanda has confirmed she will also attend and share her side of things.

We covered the shocking news -- West and Amanda confirmed the rumors they were an item in March ... just over 2 months after she and Kyle announced they'd be ending their marriage.

Our insiders told us Kyle felt extremely let down by Amanda and West, the latter of whom he saw as one of his closest pals.

Meanwhile, Ciara hasn't taken her best friend and ex-boyfriend linking up lightly, either. She told Glamour she felt "betrayed" by both, adding ... "I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long."