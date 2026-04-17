'Summer House's Ciara Miller Blasts Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s Romance

Ciara Miller has broken her silence on “Summer House” costars Amanda Batula and West Wilson's scandalous relationship ... and she did not hold back the vitriol.

In an interview with Glamour ... the nurse and model talked about who she felt more "betrayed" by ... blasting her ex, West, for going after her best friend, Amanda, when it sure seemed like there was still a spark between them.

Ciara says ... “At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man.”

But don't get it twisted ... she's plenty hurt by her (former?) bestie doing her dirty, saying ... “I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long.”

CM also noted she's had Amanda's back in the past when she was going through tough times with her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke. Not to put too fine a point on it, Ciara said ... “I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is ... I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”