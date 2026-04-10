West Wilson Attending ‘Summer House’ Reunion Amid Amanda Batula Scandal

Controversial "Summer House" star West Wilson is planning on showing face at the show's upcoming reunion ... despite his recent backlash, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ … West will be in attendance for the taping -- which is set to be filmed within the next couple weeks -- amid the swirling drama involving him and costar Amanda Batula confirming their rumored relationship ... leaving fans of his ex, Ciara Miller, pretty peeved.

The timing isn’t random either, as Amanda just took to social media today saying she’ll be at the reunion as well, backing up what we first reported … and she made sure to mention how she has no plans to shy away from addressing the tension "honestly and directly."

While details of the beef are still spilling out, fans have been buzzing about the situation between the trio ... with speculation ramping up ahead of the reunion taping on how the group of friends plan to tackle the tough topic.

Our sources tell us West isn’t backing down from the spotlight, and instead, he’s walking straight into it … fully aware the drama is likely to take center stage once cameras start rolling.