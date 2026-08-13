Surrogate McKenna West Ordered Not To Interfere With Biological Parents' Medical Choices

McKenna West -- the surrogate who ran off to Texas to have a California couple's baby without their consent -- will have absolutely no authority over the baby to whom she gave birth, this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

We've obtained a copy of the temporary restraining order obtained by the biological parents of baby Gabriel -- the name which West gave the baby -- and it strips her of any decision-making with respect to the child's care.

The TRO states she cannot make any medical decision on behalf of Gabriel, exercise any possession of him, represent herself as his parent, guardian or medical decision maker, or sign any document on behalf of him.

It also states she cannot remove the boy from the hospital ... or interfere with the biological parents' "exclusive right access" to Gabriel.

As we reported ... West and the biological parents had a surrogacy agreement in place with a clause allowing the couple to choose to terminate the pregnancy if an "anomaly" was found. While still a fetus, the baby was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a rare birth defect where the left side of the heart does not grow correctly.

Instead of terminating the pregnancy, McKenna ran to Texas to give birth ... leading to the legal drama.

The TRO also states the parents are authorized to receive health information concerning Gabriel and can make medical decisions his behalf. The order is in affect at least until August 25 at 1 PM ... at which time she is ordered to appear before the district court in Dallas County, Texas.