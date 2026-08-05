Perez Hilton Seemed Happy, Excited About Life Weeks Before Alarming Incident
Perez Hilton All Smiles in Bible-Focused Video ... Weeks Before Streaming Alarming Behavior
Perez Hilton gave no indication he was distressed in the weeks leading up to alarming behavior on a live stream that prompted a police response ... his most recent social media posts were positive -- and religious.
The gossip mogul shared a pair of clips to Instagram last month ... telling followers about some Bible passages he was reading.
Perez posted back on July 22 about a Bible passage that really struck him ... flashing a grin while reciting a few lines that were all about work.
He even makes a Rihanna comparison ... telling fans the Bible says to "Work, Work, Work, Work, Work" like her song -- except it put the suggestions out there hundreds of years before.
Perez brought a similar energy to a clip he posted on IG a couple days before ... reading from a book of Gospel testimonials.
Of course, it seems like Perez's life was more complicated than he was letting on ... as you know, cops showed up at his Miami-area home on Tuesday night after authorities received reports he was live streaming alarming behavior.
Law enforcement sources tell us he was transported from the home to the hospital. A TikTok live video Perez posted appeared to show him visibly bloodied.
Perez rose to fame in the early 2000s through his celebrity gossip website and later became a television personality known for covering Hollywood's biggest stars and scandals. He is the father of 3 young kids.
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