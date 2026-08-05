Perez Hilton Seemed Happy, Excited About Life Weeks Before Alarming Incident

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton Was Smiling, Reading Bible Passages A Week Before LiveStream Instagram/Theperezhilton

Perez Hilton gave no indication he was distressed in the weeks leading up to alarming behavior on a live stream that prompted a police response ... his most recent social media posts were positive -- and religious.

The gossip mogul shared a pair of clips to Instagram last month ... telling followers about some Bible passages he was reading.

Play video content July 20, 2026 Video: Perez Hilton Seemed in Good Spirits Before Alarming Incident Instagram/Theperezhilton

Perez posted back on July 22 about a Bible passage that really struck him ... flashing a grin while reciting a few lines that were all about work.

He even makes a Rihanna comparison ... telling fans the Bible says to "Work, Work, Work, Work, Work" like her song -- except it put the suggestions out there hundreds of years before.

Perez brought a similar energy to a clip he posted on IG a couple days before ... reading from a book of Gospel testimonials.

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

Of course, it seems like Perez's life was more complicated than he was letting on ... as you know, cops showed up at his Miami-area home on Tuesday night after authorities received reports he was live streaming alarming behavior.

Law enforcement sources tell us he was transported from the home to the hospital. A TikTok live video Perez posted appeared to show him visibly bloodied.

Perez rose to fame in the early 2000s through his celebrity gossip website and later became a television personality known for covering Hollywood's biggest stars and scandals. He is the father of 3 young kids.