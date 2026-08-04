Lil Wayne Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver, Read Their Alleged Texts

Lil Wayne looks like he may have been making plans to meet up with former "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant" star Rachel Beaver ... at least according to a series of messages and text conversations we're told he exchanged with her.

In the alleged texts, obtained by TMZ, it appears things started with Rachel -- who is currently 23 -- sliding into Wayne's DMs on November 13 ... writing, "Fly me out I won't say anything like the last one."

It looks like Wayne then asked for her phone number before the conversation moved to text.

The alleged texts show Rachel suggesting they wait to meet up until after Christmas because she'd need time to line up a babysitter for her children. Then, on January 3 around 5 AM, it appears Wayne reignited the conversation with a simple message -- "want u."

From there, it looks like the texts continued on and off for weeks ... with discussions of travel plans.

According to the messages, Wayne repeatedly assured Rachel she wouldn't have to pay for the trip, and Rachel then asked if they could schedule the flight around her birthday on April 8.

The alleged conversation continues into late March, when Wayne texted "hey baby" around 1:30 AM ... but it appears Rachel didn't respond until April, explaining she needed to reschedule because she was dealing with an ID issue that prevented her from flying.

After that, Rachel says the communication fizzled. She says she later sent another "hey :)" message, but it appeared as a green text, leading her to believe she'd been blocked.

Rachel, who tells us she hasn't spoken to Wayne since her last message with him, says she believes the trip never happened because she couldn't get a new ID in time ... saying ... "It wasn't unusual for him to take a while to respond sometimes."

Rachel says she later tried reaching out again after TMZ reported Wayne's engagement in May -- and according to Rachel, she was blindsided by the news. However, Wayne later addressed the news and clarified he was single and no longer engaged.

Rachel also tells us the exchange started as a joke after viewers encouraged her during a late-night TikTok Live to message the rapper ... adding, "I texted him one night while drunk. Everyone in my live was talking about the Jenelle and Lil Wayne situation, so I was like, 'Should I text him, guys?' Everyone said yes, so I did... and he messaged me back about a month later."