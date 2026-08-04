Mexican Cartel Boss Arrested For Allegedly Ordering Influencer's Livestreamed Murder

The leader of a Mexican criminal cartel was swept up by authorities after allegedly ordering the brutal murders of his son's beauty influencer ex-girlfriend and a mayor.

Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala was arrested in late July by military personnel and law enforcement officers during a joint operation ... according to multiple reports.

Mexican officials say Ayala was known as "El R-1" ... he was the main leader of "Los Rs", one of the most violent criminal organizations connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel -- a group allegedly involved in murder, extortion and drug trafficking.

According to authorities, Ayala masterminded and financed the hit on 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez -- whose ex-boyfriend is Ayala's son. In May 2025, Marquez was shot and killed by a gunman while livestreaming in her beauty salon in the Mexican city of Zapopan.

The gunman was seen on video pretending to be a delivery driver. He asked to confirm her name, and then shot her in the head and chest, causing her to collapse while the livestream was still up and running.

Omar Hamid García Harfuch, Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, said Marquez's murder was connected to Ayala's son, Francisco Álvarez, who allegedly threatened Márquez after they broke up.

Authorities have arrested another man in connection with Márquez's murder, but it's unclear if he's the gunman.

Police are still searching for Francisco.

In addition, Harfuch said Ayala financed and ordered the execution of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan, a city in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

Manzo -- who often spoke out against organized crime -- was shot to death during the "Day of the Dead" celebrations in November 2025.