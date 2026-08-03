In-N-Out Employee Killed by Idaho Gunman Identified

The In-N-Out employee who died when a gunman shot up her workplace over the weekend in Idaho has been identified ... and her friends and family are reeling.

Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old from Stockton, California, was among the 3 killed and 7 injured when Chad Williams opened fire with an assault-style rifle -- before he killed himself ... according to the Daily Mail.

Ashley's family and friends flooded Facebook with messages of heartbreak and shock, with one person saying, "Ashley you are so beautiful. You will be missed so much."

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said the employee who died was working the drive-thru when she was shot, adding ... "My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed."

As we previously reported ... the mayhem began Saturday afternoon at the burger joint in Twin Falls -- a city in southern Idaho -- where the gunman opened fire before an armed civilian and off-duty officer shot back.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A motive for the gunman is still unknown.

Ashley was only 23.