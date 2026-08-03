Gun-Wielding Bystander Fired at Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter, Video Shows

Play video content Video: Gun-Wielding Bystander Fired at Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter Lane Koehn via Storyful

A pistol-packing bystander turn into a hero during the Idaho In-N-Out mass shooting, blasting away at the suspect as the deadly violence unfolded on video.

The Idaho Stateman reports that Jordan Salinas drove to the In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls for lunch with his girlfriend on Saturday afternoon when, all of a sudden, bullets started whizzing through the air.

Police say 24-year-old Chad Williams opened fire at the diners with what appeared to be a large rifle, killing three people and injuring seven others.

Responding officers fired at Williams along with Salinas and an off-duty cop, prompting the suspect to flee the immediate area.

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Salinas told the newspaper that Williams "seemed shocked" because he was taking fire from Salinas and the off-duty officer, who was also a customer at the restaurant. Police later found Williams dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.