Wild Video Shows Food Vendor Duck For Cover During Mass Shooting at Seattle Festival

A food vendor was captured on video running to safety after shots rang out at a Seattle food festival, claiming the lives of three people and leaving four others injured, including a 2-year-old child, according to police.

Cops say the bullets started flying Sunday night at the Bite of Seattle, a 3-day annual food festival held at the Seattle Center just a block away from the famous Space Needle.

Play video content Video: Food Vendor Hides as Seattle Festival Mass Shooting Breaks Out Hawaiian Honey Cones

In the video posted to X, the vendor kicks things off by giving his pitch to people to come buy his Hawaiian honeycomb treats, but before long, you can hear gunshots in the background followed by terrified people ducking for cover.

One of those people is the vendor himself, who orders his worker to take the tips and cash register before they run away.

Police said two people died at the scene -- a 19-year-old and a 44-year-old -- and four others were rushed to a local hospital, where a 56-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. All of the surviving victims were listed in stable condition.

At a press briefing late Sunday, Seattle Police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis told reporters that one suspect was in custody, and a second gunman was still being sought, adding that two firearms were recovered.

Police believe two people were shooting at each other, but Davis did not provide a motive and said the investigation is ongoing, and there's no "outstanding threat to the community."

Play video content Video: Seattle Shooting Videos Caught By Attendees 2.oh.6_deazy/@bella_edits/@CurlyHead_Tr3yy via Storyful

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued a statement, calling the shooting "an act of horrific violence," and thanked first responders for their quick action at the scene.