Trump Arrives at White House Correspondents' Dinner Months After Shooting

Play video content Video: President Trump Enters the White House Correspondents' Dinner C-SPAN

Donald Trump has arrived for tonight's rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner ... which, so far, is much less eventful than the last one.

The President made his grand entrance to "Hail to the Chief" as he stepped onstage at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

DJT was flying solo ... joining the dais without First Lady Melania Trump. He was wearing a black suit and a matching bow tie for the event.

While most had their hands over their hearts for the National Anthem, Trump opted for a forehead salute.

RFK Jr. was dressed up in his black-tie best as he mingled with guests, grinning ear-to-ear.

His wife, Cheryl Hines, was also in attendance, sipping champagne in an off-shoulder black dress.

Security was tight at the Waldorf Astoria ... not wanting a repeat of what happened last time.

As you know, the WHCD was rescheduled to tonight after a gunman interrupted the original event in April.

The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, had allegedly planned to target multiple members of the Trump administration when he ran through the lobby of the Washington Hilton.

But tonight's guests don't seem worried about a repeat attack ... the wine is flowing among attendees.

You can see in the photo ... each table's loaded up with multiple bottles, full plates of food and a tower of macarons.

The event's kicking off with dinner ... but Trump is expected to speak later on in the evening.

While the WHCD guests indulge inside, protesters have gathered on the streets outside.