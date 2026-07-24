D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas' Graphic Sexual Photos Send Parents Rushing Out of Court

Graphic photos of Celeste Rivas having sexual encounters with D4vd were described in court Friday ... and it was more than enough to send her parents running for the exit.

Prosecutors detailed numerous pics of Celeste engaged in sexual acts with her alleged murderer during D4vd's preliminary hearing ... and all the talk caused Celeste's parents to become distraught.

In fact, prosecutors actually suggested Celeste's mother and father leave the courtroom ... telling them they shouldn't hear about the images ... and they exited in tears.

As you know ... Celeste was 14 years old when prosecutors say she was murdered in April 2025 ... and prosecutors showed that the first communication between D4vd and Celeste was in August of 2022 ... when she was 11 years old, and he was 17.

In addition to graphic images, prosecutors also spoke about many sexually charged text messages ... including discussions about birth control and the morning-after pill.

Another exchange ... Celeste telling D4vd that if she did get pregnant, she would terminate it -- and that's exactly what eventually happened. The two also spoke about potentially moving in together and getting married.