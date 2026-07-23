D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas' Clothes Were Soiled Mess When She Was Found Dead

Celeste's Clothes Were Wet, Reeking, Full of Bugs When She Was Found Dead

The clothing Celeste Rivas was wearing when she was found dead was a soaked, insect-covered mess when it reached the LAPD crime lab ... and the garments were so badly soiled, a criminalist says she couldn't complete a key comparison.

Prosecutors displayed Celeste's clothes in court Thursday during the third day of D4vd's preliminary hearing ... claiming she was wearing black leggings, a thong, socks, and a tube top when her dismembered body was found in two bags stuffed in D4vd's Tesla.

An LAPD trace evidence analyst testified the items were packaged together and arrived very wet, with a strong odor and numerous dead insects.

She said the clothes were in such poor condition, the heavy soiling interfered with her forensic work.

Investigators wanted to know if a tiny piece of black fabric recovered from a trash bag during a search warrant physically fit Celeste's leggings ... but the analyst said the damaged edges made a reliable match impossible.

She said she was able to collect possible hair and fibers from the fabric, along with samples from two yellow stains. The analyst also found dark and medium-blue material fragments on the leggings that looked similar to material recovered from an inflatable pool D4vd allegedly used when he was allegedly dismembering Celeste.

However, she stressed that was only a visual observation ... and the two materials were never formally compared.

As we reported ... prosecutors claim D4vd stabbed Celeste to death inside his Hollywood Hills home in April 2025 ... and they allege he later dismembered her before stuffing her body in bags and stashing her remains in a Tesla registered to him. He has pled not guilty.

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas’ Family Attorney Says Court Hearing Was Hard On Parents TMZ.com

This week has been a difficult one in court ... especially for Celeste's fam, who have had to listen to prosecutors describe the allegations against D4vd in graphic detail.