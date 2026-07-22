D4vd Murder Case: Interscope Took Action As Facts Became Available

Interscope Records stayed in business with D4vd for eight months after he allegedly murdered Celeste Rivas ... and while that may sound shocking, nuance and clarity are needed to understand why.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the timeline is paramount here because Interscope took action as information about the case became available from LAPD.

For instance ... prosecutors claim D4vd murdered Celeste in April, but her body was not discovered until September 8, when her remains were found in his impounded Tesla.

At that point, we're told Interscope made the call to stop promoting him immediately. Full stop.

Yes, the singer -- born David Anthony Burke, -- was still under contract from that point until December ... but we're told that's because he was not arrested or accused of a crime during that span of 3 months, not eight.

It wasn't until mid-November that he was even named as a possible suspect.

After that development, Interscope could no longer justify standing by him ... and, as we first reported, Interscope quietly dropped him in December ... four months before he was arrested and charged with Celeste's murder.

Our sources say the label was watching the case closely and took it seriously ... and finally had to do what felt morally right, even if he wasn't in handcuffs at that point.

Louis Poimiroo -- Interscope's senior vice president of finance -- testified Wednesday during Day 2 of D4vd's preliminary hearing ... confirming the singer's contract through Mogul Vision was terminated in December 2025, and no payments were made to him in 2026.

The executive said D4vd's recording agreement had a minimum potential value of $7 million and could have reached $19 million if Interscope exercised its options for additional albums. The label also received a cut from brand partnerships with Bose, Hollister, Crocs and AMC.