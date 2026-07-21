D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutors Lay Out Evidence In Preliminary Hearing

D4vd's preliminary hearing begins today, and over the course of this week the prosecution will be presenting an avalanche of evidence in court as they try to convince a judge there's enough to warrant a murder trial ... and it's expected to get graphic.

The proceedings are finally getting underway after a few delays ... back in April, D4vd was arrested charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd -- real name is David Burke -- is also charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

It will be interesting to see what evidence the prosecution has -- they say they have DNA evidence, surveillance footage, text messages and phone records -- but they've already laid out some of it in court documents ... claiming D4vd and Celeste began a sexual relationship when she was 13.

Prosecutors claimed Celeste threatened to expose their relationship and ruin his music career, and he invited her to his Hollywood Hills home and murdered her before cutting up her body with a chainsaw he bought online ... placing the body in an inflatable pool and cutting off her limbs.

What's more, prosecutors alleged D4vd stuffed her remains in two body bags that were placed in the front trunk of his Tesla.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

D4vd was arrested in April, seven months after Celeste's body was found in his Tesla after it was towed to a Hollywood impound.

Since then, D4vd's friends -- like Aysia Collins and Neo Langston -- have distanced themselves from the singer.

Play video content Video: D4vd's Former Friend Aysia Collins Says She Confronted Him Over Dating Celeste Rivas Twitch

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and he's been in custody since his arrest.

As of now ... prosecutors have not yet decided if they will want the death penalty.

During the prelim, prosecutors can call witnesses ... and D4vd's defense team can question those witnesses.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo will ultimately determine if prosecutors present enough proof for the case to move forward.