Jordan Clarkson Restrained in New Video of Travis Scott NYC Fight

Play video content Video: Video Shows Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott in Fight in NYC TMZ.com

50 Cent was performing "In Da Club" when Knicks star Jordan Clarkson looked ready to take somebody out of it in this wild footage of the fight that led to security booting the NBA champ outta one of NYC's hottest private clubs.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Jordan hanging out near Travis Scott -- dressed in red -- before making his way toward the stage as chaos erupts in the packed room.

It’s tough to tell exactly who Jordan is trying to reach, but he appears focused on someone near the stage as several people attempt to hold him back.

The commotion eventually catches 50 Cent's attention ... prompting him to stop the music mid-performance.

As TMZ previously reported ... a source familiar with the situation told us the trouble started when a man allegedly recorded Travis chatting with another guest during Raising Cane's star-studded Saturday night bash.

We were told members of the rapper's entourage allegedly responded by throwing bottles -- and Jordan jumped in trying to de-escalate the situation. Jordan was later photographed as police escorted him from the venue.

The guest list was loaded with stars, including Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul, and many more ... part of a massive celebrity invasion of NYC fueled by the World Cup Final and Fanatics Fest.