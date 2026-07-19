Raising Cane's Throws Star-Studded Party at NYC's Zero Bond

Forget the World Cup -- Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves assembled an all-star team of his own Saturday night ... bringing some of the biggest names in sports, music, and Hollywood together under one roof.

The guest list had serious range as the stars descended on NYC’s exclusive Zero Bond ... and you'll want to click through the gallery to see who else joined the finger-lickin' festivities.

Guests also got dinner and a show ... because 50 Cent grabbed the mic and performed for the star-studded crowd.

The bash came during a jam-packed weekend in NYC ... with Fanatics Fest and the World Cup final already bringing a who’s who of athletes and celebrities to town.