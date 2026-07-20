President Trump Shares First Pic of J.D. Vance's Newborn

Picture This ... I've Got First Look At J.D.'s Newborn

J.D. Vance and wife Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child over the weekend ... and naturally, Donald Trump made the moment about himself ... sharing the first photo of the newborn.

Trump gave the world the first look at baby Alec Neel ... posting the newborn on his Truth Social account and calling the kid "a perfect baby boy."

POTUS is the first one to share a photo of baby Alec ... not his parents.

Neither the Vice President nor Second Lady is in the pic ... it's just Alec and two of his older siblings sitting on some furniture in a hospital room.

Usha gave birth at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland on Sunday ... at least J.D. was able to break that news, rather than his boss.

J.D. and Usha have been married since 2014 ... and their other children include 9-year-old Ewan, 6-year-old Vivek, and 4-year-old Mirabel.