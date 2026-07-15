J.D. Vance, Joe Rogan Reject Claim Trump Was Chosen by Jesus to Bomb Iran

Play video content Video: J.D. Vance, Joe Rogan Dismiss Claim Jesus Picked Trump to Bomb Iran Joe Rogan Experience

J.D. Vance isn't saying amen to a report claiming President Trump was "anointed by Jesus" to bomb Iran ... telling Joe Rogan people need to rein it in.

Check out the VP's appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" ... Joe reads an account claiming American troops were told Trump had been chosen by Jesus to attack Iran and set the stage for Armageddon -- and J.D. has plenty to say in response.

Joe's reaction comes first and fast -- "Hit the brakes! Hit the brakes!" -- before Vance jokes the situation might call for some of the psychedelics they discussed during his last visit to the podcast.

Vance then gets serious, saying he doesn't endorse the message and people need to rein in the religious rhetoric ... arguing leaders can hope they're on God's side, but shouldn't assume God's on theirs.

Of course, Trump's already caught heat for putting himself in the same picture as Jesus.

As TMZ previously reported, Trump posted -- then deleted -- an A.I.-generated image that appeared to show him as Christ on the cross.