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Trump Says Jesus Picture He Posted Was Supposed to Be Him as a Doctor

Trump Says Jesus Photo Was Supposed to Be Doctor Donald!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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IT'S FAKE NEWS!!!
Fox News

President Donald Trump got some heat for posting -- and ultimately deleting -- an A.I.-generated pic of himself as Jesus ... but he says that wasn't his intention.

In a news conference Monday, Donald said ... "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor." Trump claims he thought the image was of him as a Red Cross doc because there "was a Red Cross worker" in the photo.

While it's true there is a doctor in the pic ... the A.I. rendering of Trump shows himself wearing a white tunic and a red shawl -- which is what Jesus is commonly depicted wearing.

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DT declared it was "fake news" that he meant to depict himself as JC, asking ... "How did they come up with that?"

Well -- aside from the uncanny Jesus getup -- the pic shows Trump holding a glowing light in one hand, while putting the other hand on a patient's head ... seemingly implying he's healing the man just by touching his face. Lots of online commenters -- even his own supporters -- felt the same.

The president did say the photo was supposed to show him "making people better," which is something he claims to do "a lot."

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