Rebecca Haro Sentenced After Pleading Guilty for Role in Death of Infant Son

Rebecca Haro is headed to prison for her role in the death of her infant son, Emmanuel ... admitting she failed to protect the 7-month-old and helped cover up the circumstances surrounding his death.

Rebecca pleaded guilty Friday to child abuse causing great bodily injury to a child under 5, involuntary manslaughter, and accessory after the fact, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. As part of a plea agreement, she was immediately sentenced to 12 years and 8 months in state prison.

TMZ previously reported Rebecca and her husband, Jake Haro, were arrested after claiming Emmanuel had been abducted in a parking lot. Investigators later determined the kidnapping never happened and alleged the story had been fabricated.

Prosecutors said the evidence showed Emmanuel died after suffering repeated physical abuse inflicted by Jake, who was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison back in November last year. The DA's office alleged Rebecca became aware of signs of abuse but failed to protect the baby or obtain medical care. Prosecutors added that she participated in efforts to conceal the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Brandon Smith didn't hold back ... saying Rebecca's "choice not to intervene was a choice to allow, if not facilitate, Emmanuel's death. This defendant had a legal and moral responsibility as Emmanuel's mother. She catastrophically failed in that duty."

Friday's plea came as Rebecca appeared in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing, where prosecutors were prepared to present evidence supporting the charges against her.